Experts stress effective power, energy policy formulation

There is an urgent need for a comprehensive policy document that coordinates and integrates the power and energy sectors to align with economic growth and sustainable development goals, involving all relevant stakeholders, experts said at a webinar today (1 July).

"Despite adopting many policies and regulations, Bangladesh lacks a synchronised, comprehensive, coordinated and visionary policy document," said Sakib Bin Amin, associate professor of the Department of Economics at North South University.

At the online event, titled "Devising a Participatory Approach for Effective Policy Making in the Power and Energy Sector," jointly organised by Sanem SDG Centre and Sanem Political Economy Centre, he urged the government to develop a robust data system to support quality research and address sector crises.

Moderated by Sayema Haque Bidisha, professor of economics at the University of Dhaka and research director at South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem), experts on the occasion noted that the absence of a cohesive policy framework and arbitrary decision-making has led to inconsistencies and inefficiencies in the sector's development.

Moreover, the decision-making process has predominantly excluded domestic public opinion, civic consultation, and scholarly intervention, creating a disconnect between policy outcomes and the needs and expectations of stakeholders, they added.

The event was aimed at addressing longstanding policy gaps and inefficiencies in Bangladesh's power and energy sectors by fostering a comprehensive and collaborative dialogue among key stakeholders. The goal was to lay the groundwork for a robust, integrated policy framework aligned with the country's economic growth and sustainable development goals.

Dipal C Barua, founder and chairman of Bright Green Energy Foundation, stressed the need to revise the energy policy to reduce costs, protect the environment, and promote green solar power.

"Day by day in the country, electricity prices are being raised, so I think we should promote solar energy to ensure lower energy costs," he added.

Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, assistant professor at United International University, emphasised improving power generation capacity and transitioning to renewable energy.

"The whole world is moving to renewable energy. Bangladesh should transition to renewable sources," he said.

He also noted the disparity in duty-free benefits between fossil fuel-based power plants and high import taxes faced by entrepreneurs in the renewable energy sector, advocating for tax exemptions to boost the renewable sector.

Barrister Md Khalilur Rahman Khan, secretary (Deputy Secretary) at the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, also stressed the need for a participatory approach in policymaking.

Panellists at the webinar also claimed that the last significant policy for the crucial power and energy sector in Bangladesh was the 1996 National Energy Policy (NEP), which remained broadly unimplemented.

They added that an effort to update the NEP in 2004 was not approved, and a 2008 policy document for renewable energy development faced criticism over questionable implementation. Despite numerous master plans in the power and energy sector, experts have scrutinised their alignment due to a lack of robust policy backing.