Expansion of clean energy must for balanced development: Nasrul

Energy

BSS
31 January, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 07:27 pm

File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid/UNB
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid/UNB

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said expansion of clean energy is a must for balanced development.

"Balanced distribution of modern technology for increasing the use of renewable energy is required, keeping the environment safe," he said this while speaking as the chief guest at a closing ceremony virtually.

Renewable Energy Efficiency Programme was held in collaboration of German government's technical support with SREDA Chairman Md Alauddin in the chair.

The state minister said the GIZ played a vital role for building awareness about renewable energy in the society.

"It is necessary to emphasise on efficiency and conservation of clean and renewable energy with coordination of technology, economic and overall development alongside the environment," he said.

Nasrul, however, said that the existing incentives on renewable energy will be continued.

Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain moderated the programme, which was addressed, among others, by SREDA ex-Chairman Anwarul Islam Sikder, former Professor of Buet Dr M Nurul Islam, Additional Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Md Abdur Rauf Miah, BGMEA Director Abdullah Heel Rakib, BSREA President Dilip Chandra Barua and Country Director of GIZ Bangladesh Dr Angelika Fleddermann.

Among others, ERD secretary Fatima Yasmin, Power Secretary Habibur Rahman and German Ambassador Achim Troster were connected and delivered their speeches.

