Enough stock of fuel in the country: Energy division

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division has assured that the country has adequate stocks of octane and petrol.

In a press release from the division under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, it said that distribution companies under Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) are ensuring uninterrupted supply of fuel oil across the country.

It termed baseless the rumours of fuel crisis at various filling stations, which forced people "to buy petrol and octane at higher prices".

The total stock of octane and petrol, as of 9 November, was more than 55,800 metric tonnes, read the press release.

This year about 19,000 metric tonnes of octane had already been imported in November 2021 according to the BPC's import plan/import schedule.

Also, more than 20,000 metric tonnes of octane were being imported.

Additionally, more than 75,000 metric tonnes of octane are scheduled to be imported in December 2021.

On the other hand, octane and petrol production is going on at the Eastern Refinery Limited and other domestic plants, which will further consolidate the supply of fuel oil.

As of now, the entire demand for petrol is met by domestic production alone.

The normal average monthly demand of octane and petrol in the country is about 30,000 metric tonnes and 33,000 metric tonnes respectively, which can be met using existing stocks, imports and domestic production, the statement added.

The government has fixed the price of octane at Tk89 per litre within 40km of the depot and Tk86 per litre of petrol. Legal action will be taken against anyone who sells at a price higher than the fixed rate.

fuel / Energy Division / rumours

