Enough petrol in reserve, no chance of crisis: EMRD

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

There is no chance of a fuel crisis in Bangladesh as the country has enough petroleum in reserve, the Energy and Mineral Resource Division said Monday.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation has been ensuring an uninterrupted supply of petroleum oil across the country through its subsidiary oil marketing companies, the EMRD said in a statement.

The statement came against the backdrop of the recent media reports about a fuel crisis in the country's northern districts.

Petroleum is supplied from Daulatpur in Khulna to Parbatipur and from Chattogram to Rangpur by rail wagon.

Despite having adequate stock in the country, the supply of octane and petrol to the depots in some of the northern districts was delayed due to a shortage of railway engines as the railway gave priority to passenger transport during Eid-ul-Fitr, the energy division said.

"The supply of octane and petrol is now stable across the country. Stocks and supply of other fuel oil also remain normal," the energy division said, adding that legal action will be taken against anyone who will sell octane and petrol at an inflated price falsely citing the energy crisis.

The division urged people not to buy octane and petrol at excess price.

To meet the demand for fuel oil in the country, the import schedule of octane has been finalised as per the monthly requirement for May and June.

Fuel tankers are plying the Chattogram Port every week. Production of octane and petrol has continued at the state-owned Eastern Refinery and private plants.

The average monthly demand for octane and petrol in the country is around 36,000 metric tonnes and 39,000 metric tonnes respectively.

This demand can be met with existing stock, import, and domestic production, said the energy division.