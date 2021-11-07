Energypac launches ‘3S Centre’ in Chattogram

With its growing popularity in Bangladesh, leading power, energy, and engineering solutions provider Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) has launched YC Diesel Marine Engine 3S Centre in the port city of Chattogram.

EPGL, the sole distributor of YC Diesel Marine Engine in Bangladesh, already has one state-of-the-art YC Diesel Marine Engine 3S Centre in Dhaka. With this new one, Energypac has extended its services to Chattogram to provide better services to its customers with genuine spare parts and superior service assurances.

"Energypac is working towards creating employment opportunities, thus expediting the growth of the nation. We focus on customer service, superior quality, and training," said Energypac CEO and Managing Director Humayun Rashid at the inauguration ceremony of the 3S Centre on Sunday.

"Energypac, in partnership with its Chinese counterpart, is continuously innovating, which will ultimately accelerate the growth in Chattogram, Dhaka, and the whole country. I am very pleased to inaugurate a marine engine 3S Centre in the port city. This attests to our efforts to excel ourselves in the field of power, energy, and engineering," he added.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President M Mahbubul Alam, who was present on the occasion as the chief guest, said, "I believe, like many other products of EPGL, the advanced YC Diesel Marine Engine promises of high reliability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance cost, which shall give a better relief to our business owners and engineers."

"Chattogram is a commercial city but Dhaka is controlling everything. Most of the big business entities and corporate houses do not have any offices here. They operate their business from Dhaka, which is sad," he added.

The business leader also said the port city is a business hub and within the next five years, more business opportunities will be created. So, business owners should set up an office here to utilise the opportunities in the future.

Guests present at the programme also discussed marine business prospects, the role of private companies to expand the market and the collaboration of people with marine companies.

Among others, M Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Ltd, M Masum Parvez, Chief Business officer, Power and Energy Division of Energypac, M Zhong Xion Jun and M Rafa, Vice General Manager and Sales Manager of Marine and G-Drive Engine Department, were present as the special guests on the occasion.