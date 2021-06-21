Energy transition fails to protect consumers’ right: experts

Energy

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 10:26 pm

Related News

Energy transition fails to protect consumers’ right: experts

Consumers are paying more than double the price they paid before, speakers said

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 10:26 pm
Energy transition fails to protect consumers’ right: experts

The government formed many companies for power generation and distribution but that has not served the purpose of making electricity more accessible and affordable.

Instead, consumers are paying more than double the price they paid before, speakers said on Monday at a virtual seminar titled "Consumers right's protection in energy transition" organised by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

Presenting the keynote paper, journalist Manjurul Ahsan said the transition in the power sector had been aimed at creating separate business space for power generation, transmission and distribution; to increase competitiveness to improve services and to make the sector commercially profitable.

It was also intended to attract private investments and mitigate the financial deficit by hiking the price.

"But in reality, competition has not grown as expected, hence the poor service quality," Manjurul said.

On the other hand, the power price at the consumer level has shot up by 90% in the last 11 years to mitigate the Bangladesh Power Development Board's financial deficit, he added.

In 2010, the retail price of per unit electricity was Tk3.76, which has increased to Tk7.13 per unit. 

CAB's energy advisor, Prof M Shamsul Alam said the government had failed to control companies in the power sector though the transition began 17 years back.

He questioned the Energy Regulatory Commission's role because, he said consumers were now purchasing electricity at a much higher rate.

Prof M M Akash said, "We rejected the indemnity act that was a bar on getting justice for the killing of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu. But why such act should be there in the power sector now."

He termed the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010 an indemnity act.

The act was passed in 2010 for three years but it has given extensions to the end of this year.

Speakers at the seminar said expensive quick rental power plants had been approved to meet the electricity demand. Later, floating storage and re-gasification unit (FSRU) for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal, power plants and coal-based power plants were given permission under the act.

Bangladesh / Top News

Energy Transmission / Consumer Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

12h | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

16h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

16h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni