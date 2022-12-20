Energy security will be ensured facing challenges: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said energy security will be ensured by facing all challenges through honesty, integrity and dedication.

"The energy sector has to deal with new challenges constantly. And it is necessary to address growing challenges through continuous coordinated and joint efforts," he said this while addressing as the chief guest at the annual performance, implementation, innovation and integrity award ceremony at his ministry conference room.

The state minister said that the power and energy sector is now in a better position from the fragile condition due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Team work, hard work and concentration lead to success in anything. And today's award will cheer up the hardworking and dedicated officers and employees. It will also help to develop competitive spirit among other officers," he added.

Nasrul said that the Petrobangla, Hydrocarbon Unit and GSB were awarded in recognition of their efficiency in the implementation of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) during the financial year 2021-22.

He said Nazmul Ahsan, former chairman of Petrobangla, received the Integrity Award. Deputy Secretary Shakil Ahmed received the Integrity Award from 2-9 grade, Administrative Officer Md Abdur Rahim Azad got the award from 10-16 grade and Office Assistant Begum Azizun Nahar from 17-20 grade received the award for the financial year 2021-22.

Besides, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (Bapex) and Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) received awards in the organization category for special contribution/innovation to the energy sector on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Senior Secretary of Energy Division Md Mahbub Hossain presided over the programme, while ABM Azad, chairman of Bapex was present.