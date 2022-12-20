Energy security will be ensured facing challenges: Nasrul

Energy

BSS
20 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 07:26 pm

Related News

Energy security will be ensured facing challenges: Nasrul

The state minister said that the power and energy sector is now in a better position from the fragile condition due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

BSS
20 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 07:26 pm
Energy security will be ensured facing challenges: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said energy security will be ensured by facing all challenges through honesty, integrity and dedication.

"The energy sector has to deal with new challenges constantly. And it is necessary to address growing challenges through continuous coordinated and joint efforts," he said this while addressing as the chief guest at the annual performance, implementation, innovation and integrity award ceremony at his ministry conference room.

The state minister said that the power and energy sector is now in a better position from the fragile condition due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Team work, hard work and concentration lead to success in anything. And today's award will cheer up the hardworking and dedicated officers and employees. It will also help to develop competitive spirit among other officers," he added.

Nasrul said that the Petrobangla, Hydrocarbon Unit and GSB were awarded in recognition of their efficiency in the implementation of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) during the financial year 2021-22.

He said Nazmul Ahsan, former chairman of Petrobangla, received the Integrity Award. Deputy Secretary Shakil Ahmed received the Integrity Award from 2-9 grade, Administrative Officer Md Abdur Rahim Azad got the award from 10-16 grade and Office Assistant Begum Azizun Nahar from 17-20 grade received the award for the financial year 2021-22.

Besides, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (Bapex) and Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) received awards in the organization category for special contribution/innovation to the energy sector on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Senior Secretary of Energy Division Md Mahbub Hossain presided over the programme, while ABM Azad, chairman of Bapex was present.

Bangladesh / Top News

energy / Nasrul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

9h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

9h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

11h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

1h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

4h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

3h | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan