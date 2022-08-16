Energy saving drive: 38 stores, restaurants fined Tk1.37 lakh in Ctg

Energy

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 08:06 pm

Related News

Energy saving drive: 38 stores, restaurants fined Tk1.37 lakh in Ctg

They were fined for violating the government order to maintain austerity in electricity use, officials say

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 08:06 pm
Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

The Chattogram district administration has slapped a fine of Tk1.37 lakh on 38 stores and restaurants in Chattogram city for violating the government order to reduce electricity use.

Three mobile courts led-by executive magistrates of the district administration conducted the drives in different places of the port city on Monday night from 8pm to midnight.

Executive Magistrate Mohammad Atikur Rahman fined 10 organisations, Tk24,000, in the port city's Lalkhan Bazaar and GEC intersection area. The establishments fined are Bata Highway Shoes store, Stylish Collection, Ittadi Store, Mir Optics and Laundry, Trust Technology, Gentle Park, VIP Optics, Eye Fair, and Jiramsico.

Executive Magistrate Plabon Kumar Biswas imposed a fine of Tk34,000 on seven organisations in the O R Nizam road area of the city. The businesses fined are Sultan's Dine, Kitchen Asia, Well Food, Degchi Bari, Jan Optics, Apollo-11 Ltd, and Daud Dine.

Finally, Executive Magistrate Protik Dattta slapped a fine of Tk51,000 on eleven organisations in the city's 2 number rail gate area. The organizations include Barcode Restaurant, Mezzaan Haile Aaiun, Best Buy, Sea Mermaid, and Food Market.

The mobile court of the district administration also fined 10 more organisations, Tk28,000, in another area of the city.

Top News / Crime

electricity consumption / fined / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

10h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

1h | Videos
Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

2h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

2h | Videos
Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?