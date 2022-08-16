Energy saving drive: 38 stores, restaurants fined Tk1.37 lakh in Ctg

The Chattogram district administration has slapped a fine of Tk1.37 lakh on 38 stores and restaurants in Chattogram city for violating the government order to reduce electricity use.

Three mobile courts led-by executive magistrates of the district administration conducted the drives in different places of the port city on Monday night from 8pm to midnight.

Executive Magistrate Mohammad Atikur Rahman fined 10 organisations, Tk24,000, in the port city's Lalkhan Bazaar and GEC intersection area. The establishments fined are Bata Highway Shoes store, Stylish Collection, Ittadi Store, Mir Optics and Laundry, Trust Technology, Gentle Park, VIP Optics, Eye Fair, and Jiramsico.

Executive Magistrate Plabon Kumar Biswas imposed a fine of Tk34,000 on seven organisations in the O R Nizam road area of the city. The businesses fined are Sultan's Dine, Kitchen Asia, Well Food, Degchi Bari, Jan Optics, Apollo-11 Ltd, and Daud Dine.

Finally, Executive Magistrate Protik Dattta slapped a fine of Tk51,000 on eleven organisations in the city's 2 number rail gate area. The organizations include Barcode Restaurant, Mezzaan Haile Aaiun, Best Buy, Sea Mermaid, and Food Market.

The mobile court of the district administration also fined 10 more organisations, Tk28,000, in another area of the city.