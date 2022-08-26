Energy cooperation: Nepal to export 50MW electricity to Bangladesh initially

Energy

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

Energy cooperation: Nepal to export 50MW electricity to Bangladesh initially

Bangladesh has informed Nepal that it would be concluding the deal to buy 500MW electricity from 900MW Upper Karnali hydropower project which will be developed by India’s GMR Group, by September

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:29 pm
Photo: The Kathmandu Post.
Photo: The Kathmandu Post.

Bangladesh has informed Nepal that it would be concluding the deal to buy 500MW electricity from 900MW Upper Karnali hydropower project which will be developed by India's GMR Group, by September

Bangladesh and Nepal have decided to request India to allow export of 40-50MW of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh in the initial phase utilising the high-voltage direct current power systems in Bheramara of Bangladesh.

The secretary-level Joint Steering Committee (JSC) formed for energy cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh took the decision on Thursday, reports The Kathmandu Post.

Mohammad Habibur Rahman, secretary to Power Division under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh, led the Bangladesh delegation in the JSC meeting. Nepal's Energy Secretary Sushil Chandra Tiwari chaired the meeting.

Mohammad Hossain, director general of Power Cell, who participated in the Bangladesh-Nepal Working Group and 4th Joint Steering Committee, told The Business Standard that the power will come through the existing transmission line.

"Nepal will supply the power to India and India will evacuate the power through the Bheramara HVDC transmission line, he added.

During the fourth JSC meeting on energy cooperation, Bangladesh has informed Nepal that it would be concluding the deal by September to buy 500MW electricity from the 900MW Upper Karnali Hydropower Project, which will be developed by India's GMR Group, according to a press statement issued by Nepal's energy ministry on Thursday.

The meeting also decided to cooperate on the electricity sector by providing the environmental impact assessment report of 683MW Sunkoshi III Hydropower Project to Bangladesh.

In 2013, India and Bangladesh inaugurated the Baharampur-Bheramara cross-border power transmission link between the countries that would initially facilitate the exchange of 500MW electric power.

At present, Bangladesh imports 1,000MW electricity through this line.

In 2019, GMR and Bangladesh had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) and the signed PPA had been submitted to the Bangladesh Cabinet for review.

Nepal's energy ministry said in the statement that Bangladesh will provide its comments on the report, after which a joint committee will proceed ahead for the development of the project.

The both sides decided to make efforts for a tripartite agreement between Nepal, Bangladesh and India for the development of Nepal-Bangladesh dedicated power transmission line.

The both sides agreed to cooperate on solar home systems and other renewable energy.

Bangladesh / Top News

energy / electricity expansion / Energy cooperation deal / Bangladesh-Nepal Trade / Bangladesh-Nepal energy cooperation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mosharaf Hossain believes that programming is a crucial skill the students need to develop to cope with the fourth industrial revolution. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A weekend school for future computer programmers

10h | Panorama
The survival of common wildlife like the common Myna depends on our holistic approach. Photo: Munstasir Akash

Hawa: Animal misrepresentation is bad for wildlife biodiversity

11h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Dual citizens, USD market volatility and external borrowing

13h | Panorama
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

4h | Videos
What is quiet quitting ?

What is quiet quitting ?

5h | Videos
Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

1d | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

6
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches