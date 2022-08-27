Energy to become Bangladesh's biggest problem if global prices don’t drop in 6 months: Salman F Rahman

Energy

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 03:13 pm

Beximco Chairman Salman F Rahman. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Beximco Chairman Salman F Rahman. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Power and energy will become the country's biggest problem if prices of gas and fuel in the global market do not come down in the next six months, says Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman. 

He made the remarks while addressing a discussion session with the leaders of the Overseas Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (OCAB) at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) office in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Saturday.

However, he believes that Bangladesh has so far managed to avert any major crisis regarding energy.

He also said that the frequency of load sheddings will go down in the coming winter.

Salman F Rahman also highlighted the various measures taken by the government to address the fuel and gas scarcity.

Besides, the government is not considering mining coal, he said, adding, "Even if we start now, it will take at least 4/5 years for us to benefit from the initiative."  

Besides, Bangladesh will not go against the sanctions [imposed on Russia], he said.

"Although we can't import fuel from Russia, we are bringing fertilisers and food grains. Bangladesh can now make payments through 24 banks. 

"Having the right balance is important in the current world situation," he added. 

Besides, admitting that Bangladesh is not getting the expected amount of investment compared to its GDP, he said, "This is happening due to the current situation of the world."

OCAB Convener Kadir Kallol, Member Secretary Nazrul Islam Mithu and representatives of various international media houses, currently working in Bangladesh, were present at the programme.

