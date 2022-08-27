Electricity situation better than last month: Nasrul Hamid

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 02:09 pm

Electricity situation better than last month: Nasrul Hamid

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 02:09 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

The electricity outage situation in the country has gotten much better than the previous month and is likely to improve further in the coming days, says the State Minister for Electricity, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

"The situation has already improved compared to the last month and with the decrease of fuel price in the global market the crisis will abate further," said the state minister during his address as the chief guest at an online discussion meeting and prayer meeting organised by the Bangladesh Power Development Board on Saturday (27 August) on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Russia-Ukraine war has had a big economic impact on every country in the world, including Bangladesh. Following this, the government adopted a scheduled load shedding policy for about one and a half months to deal with the energy crisis.

"We have achieved 100% electrification in the country. The power division is working to bring the present situation under control," he said, adding, "We have consolidated the economy. We have to be courageous and push forward."

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu had a dream of giving the villages the same facilities as towns. When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to power, she thought if her father's dream can be actualised, everyone's dream will be fulfilled," Nasrul Hamid further added.

Power Secretary Habibur Rahman spoke as a special guest in the meeting presided over by Chairman of the Power Development Board Engineer Md Mahbubur Rahman.

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, former chief secretary of the prime minister, was the chief discussant of the session. Different officials from Electricity Development Board and Power Offices across the country were also present.

