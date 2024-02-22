Electricity prices being adjusted, not increased: State minister

Electricity prices are being adjusted, not increased, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (22 February).

Speaking at a views exchange meeting with the leaders of the newly-elected executive committee of the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) at the Secretariat, he said the adjustment was being done due to mounting losses as the selling price was lower than the cost of production.

The state minister said it would be an increase in price if profit was being made.

"We want to meet the cost. The price may increase by a very small amount. Lifeline consumers [who use up to 75 units] may see monthly bills raised by around Tk20. If they are more frugal, then the bill will remain the same," he said.

"Our mission is to inspire consumers to be frugal."

Hamid said the order to increase the price may come very soon.

The state minister said the government wanted to cut down on subsidies, adding that the biggest problem was the increase in dollar price.

On the issue of fuel oil price, he said it would be left to the international market from March.

If the price in the international market decreases, it will also decrease here, he added.