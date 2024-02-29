Electricity price hiked by Tk0.70 per unit from February

Two days after hiking gas prices for power generation, the government has now increased the electricity price per unit by Tk0.70 or 8.5% at the consumer level on average.

The new price bill will be effective from February, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today (29 February).

According to the gazette notification, consumers who use the least amount of electricity at households will have to pay Tk0.28 more per unit under the new rates, while those who use the highest amount will have to pay Tk1.35 more per unit.

The price of electricity used in irrigation has increased by Tk0.43.

Under the new rates, electricity prices have been hiked to Tk8.95 from Tk8.25 per unit at the retail level.

At the wholesale level, the increase is 5%-- Tk7.04 from Tk6.70.

Analysts said this move implies that individuals and businesses must allocate a larger portion of their budget to cover electricity expenses. Consequently, this will reduce disposable income available for essential expenses like groceries, healthcare, and leisure activities, while also impacting businesses' profit margins and competitiveness.

They have warned that this rise in electricity tariffs could contribute to an increase in inflation as electricity serves as a fundamental input in the production process across various sectors. As businesses grapple with higher electricity costs, they are likely to pass on these expenses to consumers by raising prices. This ripple effect could lead to widespread price hikes throughout the economy – from households to irrigation, exacerbating inflationary pressures.

It's worth noting that Bangladesh's decision to raise energy prices comes at a time when wholesale electricity prices have fallen in many parts of the world. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 2023 witnessed a decline in wholesale electricity prices after reaching record highs in 2022, particularly in Europe and Asia.

Dr Shamsul Alam, an energy expert, pointed out the adverse effects of increasing electricity prices amidst rising inflation. He attributed the flawed policies in the power sector, which have created opportunities for certain companies to exploit the situation. To address these issues, the government is resorting to tariff hikes, disproportionately affecting the lowest-income individuals in society.