Eastern Refinery reaches full capacity in refining crude oil, 54 yrs after inception

Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), the country's only state owned fuel refinery, has achieved 100% capacity in refining crude oil since the refinery began operating 54 years ago.

The company refined a maximum of 15 lakh tons of crude oil in financial year 2020-21, said a Wednesday press release of Eastern Refinery Limited.

Eastern has played an important role in ensuring the country's energy security, continuously producing quality fuel oil for more than five decades. However, producing at maximum capacity was elusive in its 54 year long journey.

The lone state run fuel oil refinery was commissioned in 1968 with an annual refining capacity of 15 lakh tons.

Engineer Md Lokman, managing director of Eastern Refinery Ltd, said "It has been possible to achieve 100% of the targets with well thought out planning and efficient management, and the dedicated and relentless efforts of officers and workers at all levels of the company. The achievement is a source of pride for the nation on the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence. "

He said the government has continuously undertaken various development projects supporting an increase in the supply capacity to meet increased demand in the country. Of these projects, the "Installation of ERL Unit-2" and the "Installation of Single Point Mooring (SPM) with Double Pipeline" projects, are progressing fast so as to refine 30 lakh tons of crude oil annually.

Once the two projects are completed, it will hopefully further consolidate the country's energy security and save a huge amount of foreign exchange, Engineer Lokman added.