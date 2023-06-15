Dubai-based Naffco Power offers hybrid generator with 60% energy saving capacity 

Naffco Power, a Dubai-based electric company, has introduced a hybrid power generator to Bangladesh that can generate electricity with a maximum of 60% energy savings compared to its competitors.

The generator can produce electricity by burning any type of fuel including, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas, said Naffco Power's officials at a seminar held on Thursday at a capital hotel.

The seminar, titled "Hybrid Power Solutions & DC Application", was jointly organised by Naffco Power and Compliance BD Ltd.

The generator is also capable of producing electricity from solar energy, the organiser said.

Telecommunications, railways, oil, and gas sectors can also use this generator in remote areas where DC power is available, they said.

Addressing the seminar, Mohammad Hossain, director general of Power Cell, said customers need to be more energy-efficient in electricity consumption.

He stated that if each of the four crore electricity customers saves a little bit of electricity, it will result in a significant amount of energy conservation.

People's awareness must be raised to achieve this, he stressed.

During the event, Mohammad Hossain mentioned that electricity facilities have already reached a hundred per cent of the population. "Our next goal is to promote the use of solar energy."

"The use of versatile products in electrical generation is promising. Considering these factors, this product is good," he added.

Other speakers at the event included Mamunul Islam, chief engineer (Civil) of Bangladesh Railway; Alamin, CEO of Compliance BD Limited; Mohammad Nadeem Siddiqui, director of Naffco Power; and Ershad Jaman, CEO of Electromechanical Control Service; Engr Md Hasmotuzzaman; and Engr Farzana Mallik among others.