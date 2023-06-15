Dubai-based Naffco Power offers hybrid generator with 60% energy saving capacity 

Energy

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

Dubai-based Naffco Power offers hybrid generator with 60% energy saving capacity 

The hybrid generator is also capable of producing electricity from solar energy

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 10:07 pm
Dubai-based Naffco Power offers hybrid generator with 60% energy saving capacity 

Naffco Power, a Dubai-based electric company, has introduced a hybrid power generator to Bangladesh that can generate electricity with a maximum of 60%  energy savings compared to its competitors.

The generator can produce electricity by burning any type of fuel including, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas, said Naffco Power's officials at a seminar held on Thursday at a capital hotel.

The seminar, titled "Hybrid Power Solutions & DC Application", was jointly organised by Naffco Power and Compliance BD Ltd.

The generator is also capable of producing electricity from solar energy, the organiser said. 

Telecommunications, railways, oil, and gas sectors can also use this generator in remote areas where DC power is available, they said. 

Addressing the seminar, Mohammad Hossain, director general of Power Cell, said customers need to be more energy-efficient in electricity consumption. 

He stated that if each of the four crore electricity customers saves a little bit of electricity, it will result in a significant amount of energy conservation. 

People's awareness must be raised to achieve this, he stressed.

During the event, Mohammad Hossain mentioned that electricity facilities have already reached a hundred per cent of the population. "Our next goal is to promote the use of solar energy."

"The use of versatile products in electrical generation is promising. Considering these factors, this product is good," he added.

Other speakers at the event included Mamunul Islam, chief engineer (Civil) of Bangladesh Railway; Alamin, CEO of Compliance BD Limited; Mohammad Nadeem Siddiqui, director of Naffco Power; and Ershad Jaman, CEO of Electromechanical Control Service; Engr Md Hasmotuzzaman; and Engr Farzana Mallik among others.

Top News

Naffco Power / hybrid / generator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

9h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

13h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

3h | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1h | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

22m | TBS SPORTS
Is there any good news for job-seekers?

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport