'Disaster-prone Chattogram cannot be fully dependent on LNG'

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 09:48 pm

The gas crisis started here on Friday night, following LNG supply suspension due to Cyclone Mocha.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, chairman of the Standing Committee on Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Ministry, has said disaster-prone Chattogram cannot be 100% dependent on LNG for the sake of the country's economy.

"Thousands of factories and industrial units in the port city of Chattogram are the life of the country's economy. To save the country's economy, gas allocation from the national grid is a must for Chattogram," she said while talking to The Business Standard on Monday.

Waseqa, also MP from reserved seats for women, said as Chattogram is a disaster-prone area, it is also the port city of the country. So it cannot run solely depending on LNG. To save Chattogram's industries and economy, the provision of gas supply from the national grid should be ensured.

"I will tell the matter to the parliamentary committee as well as the ministry concerned," Waseqa, also Awami League (AL)'s Finance and Planning Secretary, said.

The gas crisis in Chattogram started on Friday night, following the suspension of the LNG gas supply due to Cyclone Mocha.

Due to the gas supply crunch, production in the heavy industrial factories of Chattogram stopped on that day. Due to this crisis, the factories in the export processing area were closed. CNG filling stations are closed due to gas shortages. Households in the port city also are experiencing a severe gas crisis.

Taking advantage of the situation, a syndicate made the price of LPG cylinders skyrocket by Tk350-1000.

Criticising Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited, Waseqa Khan said, "After issuance of the notification by the gas distributor that there will be no gas for seven to eight days, city dwellers got panicked and started buying gas cylinder-stoves at exorbitant prices."

On the other hand, aggrieved city dwellers formed a human chain in front of the office of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company in the city's Sholoshahar area at noon.

At the event, participants chanted various slogans, demanding immediate restoration of the gas supply and stating their sufferings due to the gas crisis.

However, Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company announced that gas supply to residential and industrial establishments resumed as of Monday night. Gas supply to homes is slowly getting normal since noon. However, the gas supply to CNG filling stations, power plants, and fertiliser factories still remained halted.

