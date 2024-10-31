Diesel, kerosene prices reduced by Tk0.5 from tomorrow 

The government has reduced the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk0.5, although the prices of petrol and octane have remained the same.

The new prices will be effective from tomorrow.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources issued a notification in this regard today (31 October).

The price change comes in alignment with the government's policy last March of determining fuel oil prices in line with the world market.

Accordingly, new prices are being announced every month.

Earlier, fuel oil prices were unchanged in October.

The prices of diesel and kerosene will now be Tk105 per litre, petrol will remain at Tk125 per litre and octane at Tk121 per litre.

At present, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) determines the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) every month in accordance with the international market, apart from fixing the price of fuel oil.