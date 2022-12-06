Diesel estimate in agriculture rises to 13.97 lakh tons

Demand for diesel in agriculture has been estimated at 13.97 lakh tons for the fiscal year 2022-23, up by 2.50 lakh tons compared to the last fiscal year, as the use of the pertochem is on the rise, sources at Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation said.

In the FY2021-22, 11.50 lakh tons of diesel was used in agriculture.

A virtual meeting was held on Tuesday on uninterrupted energy supply for the upcoming irrigation season.

State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid chaired the meeting where Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Taufiq E Elahi Chowdhury was present as the chief guest.

It was informed in the meeting that a 'Central Control Cell' was opened at the head office of BPC Chattgram on 1 December to supervise the diesel supply process to the farmers in the remote areas of the country at the right time and at a price fixed by the government during the irrigation season. Till the end of the irrigation season, 11.50 lakh tons of diesel (main installation and ERL) will be kept in Chattogram round the clock.

Issues like ensuring tank-wagons or rail racks for diesel supply, maintaining navigability of waterways, prevention of oil smuggling and renovation of waterways were discussed in the meeting.