Deals made with Qatar, Oman to buy gas: PM

Energy

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 09:08 pm

Deals made with Qatar, Oman to buy gas: PM

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 09:08 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government made deals with Qatar and Oman to buy gas, while exploring similar opportunities with several other countries, to ease sufferings of the people caused by load shedding.

"It is good for us that we have made agreements with Qatar and Oman. We are working on it with some other countries so that we can purchase gas and bring those in the country to ease the suffering of the people," said the prime minister while attending a programme organised to inaugurate the office building of the Dhaka district Awami League in the city's Tejgaon area.

The Prime Minister said they have reached electricity in every household. But the people have to suffer for load shedding due to price hikes in oil and gas and scarcity of coal, she said, adding, "We've to import those."

She continued that the government has to face difficulties importing fuel to produce electricity, reports BSS.

The Premier said those who were against the coal-based power plants, are now establishing those.

The world is going through economic meltdown and inflation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions and counter sanctions, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the people would never have to suffer for power if the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, economic recession and price hike did not hit the globe hard.

She said she knew that it is difficult for the people to tolerate load shedding as her government had successfully put an end to this. But the global situation has forced it to happen, she added.

The premier reminded the countrymen that the government of Khaleda Zia had killed 18 farmers in Kansat as they had demanded electricity while another 17 labourers were killed during the month of Ramadan for demanding due wages.

