Cycling away fuel price worries

A Facebook post of a cartoon shows a father riding off in his son's bicycle. The child is sobbing as he does not want to part with his two-wheeler. His mother consoles him by saying, "Don't cry. Your dad will give you back your bicycle once the petrol price comes down!"

This little strip, a humorous take on record fuel price hike, is becoming a reality as many people around the country turn to bicycles in hopes of easing the pressure on their wallets.

Some have even opted to exchange their motorcycles for bicycles!

Fuel oil prices in Bangladesh have increased by 75% in two phases since November last year. As a result, transportation costs have increased significantly, affecting people from all walks of life.

Amid these turbulent times, the two-wheelers have come as a saving grace.

Cheaper, cleaner

Emran Hossain Tipu, a resident of Sarulia area of Demra, Dhaka, works at the Fulbaria branch of Uttara Bank.

He bought a motorcycle for commuting to his office 11.5 kilometres far from his home.

However, he was in trouble due to the sudden fuel price hike.

At first he tried modes of public transportation, but its state left him dismayed. Daily quarrels between passengers and bus conductors over extra fare, overcrowding and unbearable traffic jams, alongside illegal stops to pick up passengers, all led to him being late to work every day.

That's when Emran turned to bicycles. For two weeks now, he has been avoiding the daily hassles.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

On a Facebook post in BD Cyclist, a popular Facebook group, he wrote, "It costs me Tk90 to go to the office by bus. Then in these 10 days, I would have spent 10 x 90 = 900 taka. I have saved Tk900 by using my bicycle. Along with saving money, it also keeps the body healthy. So, if we try to give up public transport and start using bicycles, it will save money, make us fit."

Apart from the monetary and health gains, Emran says he also saves around half an hour on his commute time.

"You don't have to get into traffic jams if you ride a bicycle. If you are stuck at a signal, you can cross it by walking. It took almost the same time while I was using my motorbike," he wrote, adding there was also no police harassment.

Abir Hasan Simanto, a resident of Mirpur area of the city, has a similar story. A software engineer by profession, Abir's office is in Banani.

He has also started commuting by bicycle to avoid public buses amid the increase in fuel oil prices.

He used to spend about Tk100 per day on rickshaw and bus fares to go to the office, but now that cost is saved and he gets to his work faster.

"Cycling is a good exercise too. I am sleeping better at night. I want more people to be interested in cycling regularly. It is the best mode of transportation in this city. You will not realise this unless you start using bicycles," he wrote.

"One can start with a bicycle costing TK10,000-12,000. However, you have to always be aware of possible theft as there are no bicycle parking facilities anywhere."

He, however, mentioned that Dhaka roads are quite risky for cycling as there are no separate bicycle lanes while other vehicles often drive recklessly. He recommended always wearing a good helmet.

Simanto did raise an important point about safety.

A total of 10,504 road crashes occurred in Bangladesh between 2018 and 2020. Of these, 259 involved bicycles, according to the Accident Research Institute at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. Between 2019-22, there were 13 fatalities in Dhaka alone involving bicycles.

Freedom to ride

Sultana Lia from Narayanganj has been regularly commuting by bicycle for three years. A trainer with Novera, a voluntary organisation that helps girls with cycling in the area, she said, "Bicycles preserve one's personal freedom. In public transport, anyone can be a victim of harassment. But with bicycles, this problem doesn't exist. Cycling also makes people feel better because of physical exercise."

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Arifur Rahman Khan, a known face in the BD Cyclist Facebook group and a corporate officer by profession, has been cycling for nearly 16 years and swears by it.

As a student, he bought a bicycle to save time for going to tuition. Despite going through various stages of his career, he never left bicycles.

According to him, there is no better solution than cycling to solve physical, mental, financial and environmental problems.

"You never have to get stuck in a traffic jam with a bicycle. Cycling also keeps the heart healthy. It is also cost effective," Arifur Rahman told TBS

On cycle recommendations, he said one should choose a bicycle as per the size and shape of their body. "If you don't use the bicycle according to your body structure, after a long time you may face various problems like back pain and abdomen pain."

Arifur also gave some advice to keep a few things in mind while commuting to the office by cycling. "You should get out on the road a little earlier than usual and wear a cycling jersey. You should also rest for a while in an open place to avoid excess sweating.

"Keeping some clothes in a locker in the office could be a good option. Otherwise, you have to carry the clothes with you. If one can follow these few things, cycling would not create any problem for job holders," he added.

Apart from all these, there are also the economic features of bicycles for the country itself.

According to Eurostat data, Bangladesh is currently the 3rd largest exporter to the European Union and 8th largest exporter in the world. Some 80% of the export goes to the 27 countries of the EU.

For now crippling gridlocks, a yearning for a healthier lifestyle and even sprouting of numerous delivery services have all led people to look towards bicycles as the best, most affordable solution. The record fuel price hike may just be the final nudge.