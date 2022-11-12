Curtailed distribution margin sends Titas Gas into operating loss

Curtailed distribution margin sends Titas Gas into operating loss

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited
The sharp cut in distribution charge in June has sent Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company into operating losses in the July-September quarter for the first time since its stock market listing in 2008. 

Thanks to the non-operating income that helped the state-owned gas distributor post some Tk32.3 crore in net profits for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which was Tk63.9 crore in the same period last year and the company's quarterly earnings per share (EPS) declined to Tk0.33 from Tk0.65. 

In the first three months of the fiscal year, the company's gross revenue did increase to Tk4,978 crore from Tk4,361 crore a year ago. 

But, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission's (BERC) order at the end of last fiscal year that reduced the company's distribution margin – the difference between gas purchase price and selling price – to Tk0.13 from Tk0.25 per cubic metre gas has left no operating profits as over 96% of the company revenue used to come from what it charged the gas user clients. 

The energy regulator, on the other hand, increased Titas's charge for bulk gas transmission services to Tk0.4778 per cubic metre from the previous rate of Tk0.4235. 

But it barely helped Titas's financials as not even 0.2% of the company's total income comes from the transmission business. 

Titas Gas's net asset value per share increased to Tk74.49 at the end of September, while its shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece were stuck at the floor price of Tk40.9 in the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Thursday.

