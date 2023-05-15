Ctg residents suffer as another 12 hours needed for gas supply to normalise

Another 12-hour is needed for the gas supply to normalise in Chattogram, Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Managing Director Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam said today as the port city residents suffer due to the gas shortage.

"Chattogram is completely dependent on LNG since 2018. We do not get any gas from national transmission lines. After supplying gas to Chattogram, the remaining gas is sent to Cumilla and Dhaka. Therefore, Chattogram is suffering the most due to the shutdown of the LNG supply. We have started gas supply, but it is still at zero pressure, it will take 10 to 12 hours to be fully operational," Md Rafiqul Islam told The Business Standard on Monday (15 May).

"Gas supply has been disrupted in Chattogram region as LNG supply has stopped due to the effect of Cyclone Mocha. We have started gas supply to residential and industrial establishments from last night. At present, nearly half of the demand i.e. 150 million cubic feet of gas is being supplied to the port city. Gas supply to power plants and fertiliser factories has been stopped," he added.

Gas supply to Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited in Chattogram has been halted due to the closure of two floating LNG terminals in the sea at Maheshkhali due to the impact of Cyclone Mocha. As a result, there is a gas crisis in the port city since Friday (12 May).

Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) is in charge of gas supply in Chattogram. KGDCL's total customer connections are 6 lakh 1 thousand 914. Among them, 5 lakh 97 thousand 561 are household connections, the rest are in other sectors including industry and trade. The daily demand for gas in these sectors is about 325 million cubic feet. But 270 to 300 million cubic feet are available from the Maheshkhali LNG terminal during normal times.

People are running to the eateries in search of food where cooking is done using cylinder gas. Taking advantage of the crisis, the price of LPG cylinders has been increased by Tk350.

Meanwhile, Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited claims that they have started supplying 150 million cubic feet of gas to Chattogram since last night. However, residents of different parts of the city said they are still not getting gas.

Housewife Shahena Begum said, "I took my child to school without being able to prepare anything in the morning. On the way back, I went to the shops and did not find anything. I don't know what will happen in the afternoon if there is no gas."

BSRM Group Deputy Managing Director Tapan Sen Gupta told TBS, "I just left home, there is no gas. There is no gas in the factory, where is the gas going to? Due to lack of gas, our production has completely stopped."

Najma Begum, a housewife in the city's Oxygen area, said that the gas had been completely shut off in her area since Friday.

"It has been coming in sparingly since last night, which isn't enough. So I am forced to buy a kerosene stove and use it," she added.

On the other hand, there are long queues of vehicles at CNG stations. However, there is not enough gas. As a result, the city's gas-powered public transport and private vehicles remain closed. People going to the office and students going to school and college are suffering a lot due to the public transport crisis.

Around 9:30am on Monday morning, thousands of passengers were seen in Bahdarhat area of the city waiting for public transports.

Many people were seen leaving for their destination on foot.

Diesel-powered tempos are plying, but they are charging double the fare.

Junayed Hossain, an employee of a private company, said, "I have been waiting since 8am, I can't get a car. CNG drivers are asking Tk300 in fare which is usually Tk 100. The rickshaw pullers are also charging double fare. Now I can't go to office."

Meanwhile, load shedding has increased due to the gas supply crisis.

Chattogram Power Development Board (PDB) officials said, the city has a daily demand of 1,100 megawatts of electricity. But 800 MW is available. Roujan and Shikalbaha power generation plants are dependent on gas. 320 MW of electricity cannot be generated from these centres due to the suspension of the gas supply.