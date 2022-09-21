Cross-border energy trade key for regional energy security: Experts

Energy

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 09:24 pm

Related News

Cross-border energy trade key for regional energy security: Experts

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 09:24 pm
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Photo: MumitM/TBS

Cross-border energy trade is crucial for providing cheaper and cost competitive energy to the consumers, according to energy sector experts, as they stressed on the transboundary power trading for regional energy security.

Cross-border energy trade is a win-win situation for the south Asian countries, Mohammad Hossain, director general of Power Cell – a wing of the Power Division, told a seminar in Dhaka on Wednesday.

At the two-day long seminar jointly organised by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Bangladesh Enterprise Institute, he said, "Bangladesh has been working with its neighbouring nations to make this area more active for regional energy security." 

Cross border energy trade means trading of energy between countries sharing a common border through an interconnected infrastructure. The network shall not only be limited to two countries, but constitute an energy pool that involves export or import of energy between different countries.

Waseqa A Khan, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, said rather than being obsessed with how much it would cost to extend the cross-border energy trade, Bangladesh should consider how much effect it would have on the socio-economy of the region.

"From this perspective, the cross-border energy trade must go on," she said.

Pankaj Batra, project director of the South Asia Regional Initiative for Energy, said the South Asian countries have a diversified resource to meet their energy demand.

"If we combinedly see their resources, we will see a whole energy solution for the region where every country can meet their energy demand by sharing resources belonging to others," he said.

M Humayun Kabir, a former ambassador and president of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute, gave the welcome address in the opening session, while the institute's senior research director Faiz Sobhan gave a presentation about the institution.

Following the opening session, two technical sessions were held where the enterprise institute Research Director Prof Shahab Enam Khan and international relationship expert Prof Amena Mohsin spoke.

Research Director of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) Mahfuz Kabir presented the keynote in the first technical session.

On Wednesday, the closing day of the seminar, two more sessions will be held.

 

Top News

cross border / Energy trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

10h | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

11h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

3h | Videos
Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

3h | Videos
Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination