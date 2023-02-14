Country's largest solar power plant begins trial operation

Energy

Eyamin Sajid
14 February, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 04:09 pm

Related News

Country's largest solar power plant begins trial operation

The project is a crucial solution to the power crisis in the northern region, which is facing challenges due to its dependence on imported primary fuels and the pressure it places on the country's forex reserves

Eyamin Sajid
14 February, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 04:09 pm
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
  • Currently, the 134.3 MW plant of Energon Renewables Ltd, a concern of Orion Group, is the largest solar plant in operation
  • The 200 MW Teesta plant is a crucial solution to the power crisis in the northern region, largely depending on imported primary fuels
  • As of now, Bangladesh's total power generation capacity stands at 26,700 MW, including 957.67 MW from renewable sources

Teesta Solar Limited, a subsidiary of the Beximco Group, has commenced power generation and transmission to the national grid on a trial basis. 

Once fully operational, the 200 MW plant in Gaibandha will be the country's largest solar-based power station, bigger than the 134.3 MW plant of Energon Renewables Ltd, a concern of the industrial conglomerate Orion Group, in Mongla.     

The Teesta Solar plant has been generating power on a trial basis since 6 December last year and continues to supply power to the national grid, sources told The Business Standard (TBS). 

However, the project has yet to receive approval for commercial operation.

When asked, Nirod Chandra Mondal, joint secretary (Renewable Energy) at Power Division, told TBS, "We have learnt that the plant is supplying electricity to the grid for over a month now but not sure of whether it was given approval for commercial operation."

The project is a crucial solution to the power crisis in the northern region, which is facing challenges due to its dependence on imported primary fuels and the pressure it places on the country's forex reserves.

However, the cost of electricity per unit at this plant, which is $0.15 per kilowatt hour, is a matter of concern as it is expected to increase the revenue deficit of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) due to its high purchase cost.

The BPDB has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tessta Solar Limited to buy electricity from this plant.

Despite several attempts, The Business Standard could not get any comment from either Beximco or BPDB on this matter.

Beximco raised around $400 million through green Sukuk bonds, sharia-compliant bonds, to build the project on 600 acres of land at Latshal in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha district. A portion of these funds also went towards the group's 30-megawatt solar power plant in the northern district of Panchagarh.

The Tessta Solar Limited project faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economic crisis following the Russia-Ukraine war. Shipping of construction materials and equipment from abroad was interrupted. 

Longi Solar supplied HI-MO 5 series modules – an overall superior solar module when considering durability attributes – to the plant, while a consortium of Rays Power Infra and Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses provided engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance services.

As of now, Bangladesh's total power generation capacity stands at 26,700 MW – 3.5% or 957.67 megawatts from renewable energy sources.

Bangladesh / Top News

Solar Power / Teesta Solar Limited / Beximco Group / Renewable Energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2h | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2h | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

5h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

33m | TBS SPORTS
China Clones Super Cow

China Clones Super Cow

4h | TBS Stories
Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

5h | TBS Stories
PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed