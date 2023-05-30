Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

Energy

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 10:05 pm

Country&#039;s first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

The country's first floating solar power plant at Bulanpur in Chapainawabganj was connected to the national grid yesterday.
 
"The power plant's production capacity is 2.30MW. Under the project, the same reservoir can be used for electricity generation and fish farming," wrote Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources, in a facebook post.
 
He also congratulated all those associated with the project.
 
The state minister said the authorities will closely monitor the growth of fish in that reservoir for the next few months. If the power generation facility does not affect the reservoir's ecosystem, then the authorities concerned will take an initiative to produce electricity on a larger scale in different reservoirs across the country. 

On 17 April, the country generated a record 15,604 MW of electricity, according to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). 

BPDB official statistics showed that the organisation had to resort to load shedding of 586 MW on Monday evening while demand was 14,203 MW and supply was 13,617 MW.

