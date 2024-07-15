Country experiencing about 1,200 mmcfd shortfall in gas supply

Despite repair of LNG terminal, owned and operated by Summit Group, gas supply situation did not witness an expected improvement.

Petrobangla official statistics show that it was supplying 2,604 million cubic meter of gas per day (mmcfd) on Monday against a demand for over 3,800 mmcfd, leading to a shortfall of 1,200 mmcfd.

Of the total supply, about 2,000 mmcfd gas was supplied from local gas fields while 600 mmcfd gas came from imported LNG through one LNG terminal.

Officials of Petrobangla said that Summit Group's LNG terminal which was repaired from Singapore recently failed to resume gas supply due a technical fault.

As a result, the country is not getting 500 mmcfd from imported LNG.

However, the Excelerate Energy's LNG terminal is supplying 600 mmcfd gas.

Residents of many areas in the city and elsewhere have been complaining about gas crisis. Many of them are getting no gas at all while many others have been receiving gas with low pressure for only limited hours.

Nasima Khan of Rajabazar area said they are cooking their meals through alternative arrangements as gas was not available in the oven.

A similar complaint was made by Rojina Aktar of Mohammadpur area.

She said that despite having gas connection, she had to cook meals through LPG-run oven.

Due to the gas crisis, power generation also witnessed a fall.

Power Grid Bangladesh PLC statistics shows that the country was generating 13457 MW against a demand for 14480 MW pushing the authorities concerned to resort to about 1000 MW at 6:00pm on Monday.