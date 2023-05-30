Core barrel installed at Unit 1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

The installation of the core barrel at Unit 1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (Rooppur NPP) has been completed, marking a major step towards fuel loading and subsequent operations.

The core barrel, a vital component of the reactor internals, plays a crucial role in facilitating the nuclear reaction process. Housed within the barrel are baffle and fuel assemblies that actively contribute to the generation of nuclear energy. The bottom part of the core barrel is perforated to allow for the circulation of a double degree of demineralized water, which acts as a coolant for the fuel element cladding. Additionally, the core barrel functions as a protective barrier, shielding the reactor pressure vessel from the neutron and gamma radiation produced during operation.

Constructed from stainless austenitic class steel, the core barrel is an integral part of the Rooppur NPP's nuclear power reactor. With a weight of 73.74 tons, a length of 10,869 mm (35.66 feet), and a diameter of 3,610 mm (11.84 feet), the barrel demonstrates robust engineering and meticulous design.

The Rooppur NPP, featuring two VVER-1200 reactors with a combined capacity of 2,400 MW, follows a Russian design and adheres strictly to international safety standards. As the general designer and general contractor of the project, the Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation of Russia ensures that these third-generation plus reactors meet all necessary safety requirements.

With the successful installation of the core barrel, Unit 1 of the Rooppur NPP is now poised to progress towards the critical phase of fuel loading. This achievement represents a significant step forward in the construction of the Rooppur NPP and highlights the dedication and expertise of the teams involved in bringing this state-of-the-art nuclear power plant to fruition.

As the Rooppur NPP continues to make strides towards completion, it reinforces the commitment to providing clean, reliable, and sustainable energy to meet the growing demands of Bangladesh's power grid.