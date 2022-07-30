Control use of private cars to tackle energy crisis: Environmentalists

Environmentalists, at an event in Dhaka, have demanded control of the use of private cars on city streets and ensure a healthy environment for walking and cycling to tackle the ongoing energy crisis.

In a human chain on "Control the use of private cars to address energy crisis" at Shahbag on Saturday, they said the government has issued various directives such as stopping petrol pumps one day a week, reducing the allocation of oil for government officials, encouraging multiple officials to travel to the office in the same car in a bid to tackle fuel crisis.

Welcoming all these initiatives taken by the government, environmentalists call for strict implementation and monitoring of these initiatives.

Poribesh Bachao Andolan (Paba), Protyasha Anti-drug Organisation, Human Rights Development Centre, Rayer Bazar High School, Dhaka Ideal Cadet School, Dhanmondi Kachikantho High School, Chayatal Bangladesh, Bangladesh Youth Climate Network and Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust (WBB Trust) and others have jointly arranged the event.

Participants at the event said the use of private vehicles on city streets should be controlled to improve the quality of life of the people. As most of the people in Dhaka city commute by walking, it is essential to ensure a safe and fair environment for walking, cycling and public transport, taking into account the convenience of city dwellers.

During the human chain, speakers suggested taking steps to control the use of private vehicles; banning the use of private vehicles for commuting to educational institutions; creating infrastructure for short-distance walking, cycling and rickshaws; giving priority to public transport; taking steps to stop private vehicles for one day a week and increase import tax to regulate private cars etc.

Awareness leaflets are distributed from the human chain. Helal Ahmed, general secretary of Protyasha Anti-drug Organisation, presided over the programme.

President and CEO of Human Rights Development Center Mahbubul Haque, Director of WBB Trust Gaus Peary, Project Manager Naima Akhtar, Rayer Bazar High School Assistant Teacher Tahajjot Hossain, Principal of Dhaka Ideal Cadet School MA Mannan Monir, Founder of Dhanmondi Kachikanth High School HM Nurul Islam, Policy Officer of The Institute of Wellbeing Bangladesh, ANM Masum Billah Bhuinyan, officials of Chayatal Bangladesh and Poribesh Bachao Andolan (Paba) also spoke in the program.