Control room at Biduyt Bhaban to monitor power supply during irrigation, Ramadan

Energy

UNB
06 April, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 05:26 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Power Division has opened a control room at the Biduyt Bhaban to monitor and supervise the uninterrupted power supply across the country during the current irrigation season, holy Ramadan, and holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The control room will remain open from 3:30 pm to 9:00pm everyday including public holidays.

Mobile phone communication with the control room will be operational beyond this office period, said an office order, issued on 5 April.

The contact numbers of the control room are: 02-47120309 and 01739000293.

Some 18 officials under the Power Division will discharge their duties by rotation.

The officials in charge will provide a solution to any complaints to be received from the customers through communicating with the authorities concerned. If needed, they will inform the higher authorities to address any issue.

The new office order will be effective from 6 April, said the order.

