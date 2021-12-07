Construction of 150MW power plant starts in Gazipur

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 09:26 pm

Max Infrastructure Limited will construct the power plant under the management of BR Powergen

Representational image
Representational image

The foundation stone laying ceremony of a 150MW power plant was held at Sreepur upazila in Gazipur on Tuesday.

Max Infrastructure Limited, a sister concern of Max Group, will construct the power plant under the management of BR Powergen.

Muhammad Iqbal Hossain Sabuj, the lawmaker from Gazipur-3 constituency, laid the foundation stone of the proposed BR Power Plant.

Engineer Ghulam Mohammad Alamgir, chairman of Max Group, was present as the special guest at the inaugural ceremony presided over by Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, managing director of BR Powergen.

Engineer Alamgir said Max Group has been working tirelessly for the development of the country all the time. The construction of the power plant will be completed within the next 15 months. Max Infrastructure Limited is in overall charge of the project (EPC).

The duration of the project is 20 years. The proposed BR power Plant has received environmental clearance. BR Powergen has appointed Max Infrastructure to design and construct the power plant as per government policy.

Iqbal Hossain Sabuj said that if the project is implemented, the long-standing demand for electricity in the Boromi union will be met and the electricity generated from here will be supplied to the national grid.

