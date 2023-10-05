Coal plants get 1 more year to meet tax exemption condition 

Energy

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 10:59 pm

Related News

Coal plants get 1 more year to meet tax exemption condition 

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 10:59 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Private companies operating coal-based power plants must go into commercial production by 30 June next year to get tax exemption for 15 years. 

The government allowed one more year for the companies which could not start commercial production by the previous deadline of 30 June this year.

The Internal Resource Division under the Finance Ministry issued a statutory regulatory order (SRO) in this regard on 3 October. 

Besides, foreign employees working in these companies will get a three-year tax exemption. 

Moreover, the companies will also enjoy tax exemption on interest on loans, royalties, technical know-how, technical assistance fees, and capital gain from share transfers from foreign partners.

Meanwhile, Elevated Expressway's foreign employees will also enjoy a three-year tax exemption.

The income of foreign employees working on the Elevated Expressways implemented through public-private partnership (PPP) through another SRO has also been exempted from tax till June 2026.

Bangladesh / Top News

Tax exemption / Bangladesh coal-based power plants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

11h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

13h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

5h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

7h | TBS Entertainment
Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

12h | TBS Stories