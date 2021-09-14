CNG station owners demand 3-hr closure daily  

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 03:27 pm

CNG station owners demand 3-hr closure daily  

They made the demand at a meeting with stakeholders at Petrobangla on Tuesday

File image
File image

The CNG station owners' association has demanded to keep the CNG filling station closed for three hours instead of six hours every day. 

They made the demand at a meeting with stakeholders at Petrobangla on Tuesday.

The government on Monday decided to keep the CNG re-fueling stations closed for six hours from 5pm to 11pm every day to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to power plants during the peak hours of electricity consumption.

The decision will be effective from Wednesday. 

The ministry has taken such a decision following the shortage of gas supply to the power sector.
 
Amid this, station owners arranged exchange meetings with their demand.

A source at the power division told The Business Standard said the power sector needs a total of 2,252 million cubic feet (mmcf) gas per day, while the supply is only 1,086mmcf. Because of this shortage, many gas-fired power plants remain shut.

There are around 500 CNG filling stations across the country that take around 5% of the total gas to sell to different vehicles.

