Clarify fuel price hike to people, PM asks energy ministry, BPC

Energy

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 06:32 pm

Clarify fuel price hike to people, PM asks energy ministry, BPC

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the energy ministry and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BCP) to explain the reasons behind fuel price hike to the people, said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam today.

"The energy ministry and BPC have already explained their stance to the Cabinet during today's meeting with the premier in the chair from her official residence Ganabhaban," the cabinet secretary told reporters after the meeting.

"As the issue is a technical one, the prime minister has instructed the ministry and BPC to explain the move yet again to the people," Khandaker Anwarul Islam added.

The premier also directed the ministry to continue the practice every few days.

Asked if the government would backtrack from the price hike decision, he said the energy ministry will clarify the next course of action.

On 5 August, the government raised the prices of fuel oil up to 51%.

