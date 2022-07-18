Check when load shedding will hit your area

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
18 July, 2022, 04:15 pm

Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
The Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) on Monday (18 July) released the area-wise load shedding schedule for the capital Dhaka.

The latest schedule could be found here. 

However, due to a large number of visitors, the DPDC's website appears to have crashed. 

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced that an area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced to tackle the ongoing electricity crisis.

The government has decided to halt production of all the diesel-run power plants -- which provide some 2.79% of the country's electricity -- currently in operation across the country until further notice.

It has also decided to keep fuel stations closed for a day every week in a bid to tackle the ongoing power and energy crisis.

Load shedding the best course of action for now: Experts

Energy Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid jointly made the announcement following a meeting at the PMO on Monday.

According to the data provided by the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), about 51.49% of the country's electricity comes from gas, while 18.90% comes from furnace oil, 14.98% from coal, 0.56% from hydro sources, 0.37% from renewables, and 10% is imported.

Dhaka, along with the rest of the country, is now bracing for more frequent power cuts. Most of the gas-fired power plants have to be shut down, while private power plants are also on the brink due to rising global oil prices.

The situation is even bleaker outside the capital. The most affected districts are in Mymensingh division, while load shedding has also increased in Chattogram, Sylhet, Rangpur, Thakurgaon, Rajshahi, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat and Dinajpur, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Noakhali, Feni and Chandpur.

Power disruptions are not rare in countries around the world that have all been hit by the gas crisis following the Russia-Ukraine war. Most are turning to proper load management.

Energy experts said a proper and planned load management of the current energy supply could lessen the suffering of the people. Proper load management is the only way to deal with the current gas and power supply cuts as no other visible initiatives are being taken.

