Challenges in power, energy supply to increase in global context: Nasrul Hamid

The challenges of power and energy supply would increase in sync with the global context, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.

"Everyone has to discharge the responsibility from their own position," he told officials of his ministry on Sunday, the first working day after his taking responsibility as state minister following the taking of oath of the new cabinet.

While exchanging views with the officials of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid said the satisfaction of the customers is the highest priority of the government.

He urged all to work sincerely to get the satisfaction of the consumers in the power and energy sector.

Instructing the power and energy ministry officials to prepare a 100 days plan to work in the sector, he said exploration, installation of a gas pipeline from Bhola, and preparing a gas master plan are among the government's top priority projects.

Senior Secretary of the Power Division Md Habibur Rahman, BEPRC chairman Md Mokabbir Hossain, Sreda chairman Munira Sultana, BPDB chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, BREB chairman Ayaz Chakraborty, Energy and Mineral Resources Secretary Md Nurul Alam, BPC chairman ABM Azad, Petrobangla chairman Janendra Nath. Sarkar were among others present in the meeting.