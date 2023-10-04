Call for promoting women's participation in renewable energy policies

Women's participation in the country's renewable energy sector should be increased to ensure gender equality and achieve the country's target in the sector in 2040, experts and development partners have observed.

"Due to inadequate knowledge, training, and skills, as well as gender bias, women are not reaching decision-making positions in the renewable energy policy-making arena. Even in government policies or plans related to renewable energy, the presence of women's participation is lacking," said Salman Rahman, the director of Inspira.

He was presenting the findings of a research, titled "Renewable Energy and Gender Impact", at the ALOK auditorium in the capital yesterday.

The research was jointly conducted by the Manusher Jonno Foundation and Inspira Advisory and Consulting Ltd.

This indicates that enough effort is not being put into ensuring gender equality in the renewable energy sector."

Salman added, "National Renewable Energy Policy 2023 (draft) and Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan 2022 are still in the nascent stage. In order to achieve the goal of sustainable development, it is imperative to incorporate women's participation in the two policies, with a specific and detailed focus on achieving gender equality as a goal of sustainable development."

He further emphasised participation of women in renewable energy to reduce their health risks and increase economic participation, and enhance their quality of life.

"Similarly, achieving the target of renewable energy for Bangladesh in 2040 will become easier," he said.

Addressing as chief guest, Waseqa Ayesha Khan MP, chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on power, energy and mineral resources ministry, stressed sustainable power generation to ensure the safety of the country's power sources.

"Several contracts have been signed for renewable energy, and there are about 33 under-construction power plants. We have solar, wind power, and even a hydro power plant," she said.

Panel discussant Khandaker Golam Moazzem, the director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, said, "The use of biomass for energy has a significant transformative impact on both men and women. Additionally, the cost of biomass energy is increasing day by day while the availability of renewable energy is decreasing. As a result, it will be beneficial for everyone economically.'

He also called for the integration of the Renewable Energy Policy 2023 and the Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan 2022 with the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan in order to achieve the target of acquiring renewable energy by 2041.

Tania Haque, the director of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender and Development Studies, shared that since decision-making positions in renewable energy are primarily held by men, it affects the entire sector.

A2i programme's gender specialist Nahid Sharmin said, "If women have the financial capacity to participate in viable burning, they can take part in the decision-making process. At the same time, their skills should be enhanced so that they can be engaged in financial activities."

Shaheen Anam, the executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, said, "There is generally not much discussion about women's participation in renewable energy. However, women are primarily involved in household energy management. As renewable energy is our future, we need to increase awareness in the sector and embrace policies that prioritise women's participation."