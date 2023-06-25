Call to prioritise solar, wind power in domestic ownership

Solar and wind power should be prioritised in domestic ownership in the case of implementation of 100% renewable energy, said civil society members.

The fourth draft of the proposed Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP) has been prepared to implement renewable energy, with the target of a maximum of 40% of clean energy by 2041.

In the name of better technology for clean energy, it is proposed to introduce import-dependent unreliable liquid hydrogen, ammonia and carbon storage technologies. Which can be detrimental to the country's economy, said participants at a youth rally in Kacha Bazar intersection in Bahaddarhat of Chattogram on Saturday.

The necessity of formulating and implementing an integrated energy and power master plan with the country's policy makers and experts was also raised at the event in Chattogram.

The programme was jointly organised by non-governmental development organisation ISDE Bangladesh, consumer rights organisation CAB Jubo Group Chattogram metropolitan, Coastal Livelihood and Environment Alliance (CLEAN) and Bangladesh Working Group on Ecology and Development (BWGED).

The rally demanded the implementation of the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan in Chattogram and the cancellation of the Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP).

The rally was moderated by CAB Chattogram city unit President Abu Hanif Noman with CAB Central Committee Vice President SM Najer Hossain in the chair.

Under the Vision 2041 of the Government of Bangladesh, initiatives have been taken to preserve economic prosperity, energy security and a safe environment. But our demand to the government is that the draft IEMP against the interests of Bangladesh prepared by the Japanese organisation IEEJ funded by Jica should be canceled immediately, said Najer Hossain. In 2010 and 2016, the Power System Master Plan (PSMP) was formulated in collaboration with Jica, with particular importance on import-dependent coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG). In the post-corona economic crisis, now Bangladesh has a shortage of imported fuel. As a result, even by investing hard-earned foreign currency, the electricity problem cannot be solved. Investing in renewable energy, especially solar and wind power, would not have caused the current crisis, said participants at the rally.

There is an extreme lack of transparency and accountability in the IEPMP formulation process. Neither Jica nor the government has entered into the budget and activities of this project, they said further, alleging that Jica is doing this by secretly hiring a Japanese consulting firm under Japanese technical assistance, which is a clear violation of transparency and accountability as an OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) country.