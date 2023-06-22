Cabinet purchase body approves import of LNG, rice bran oil and fertiliser

UNB
22 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 06:28 pm

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in a meeting on Thursday approved a total of 34 proposals including import of two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from international spot market,  50,000 metric tons of rice bran oil and 95,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting held virtually.

As per the decision of the CCGP, state-owned Petrobangla will import two cargoes of LNG, each having a quantity of 33.60 lakh MMBtu, from Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore.

The first LNG cargo will cost Tk557.72 crore with each MMBtu price at $12.98 while the second cargo LNG cargo will cost Tk595.10 crore with each MMBtu at $13.85.  

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will import a total of 5 million litres of rice bran oil from two outlets of a local company at a cost of Tk80 crore through direct purchase method without any tender.

 Of these, 2.5 million litres will be bought from Majumdar Bran Oil Mills Ltd., Jashore while the remaining 2.5 million litres will be procured from Majumdar Products Ltd., Dhaka. 

Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) will imp[ort 25,000 metric tons (MT) of TSP fertiliser from GCT, Tunisia at a cost of Tk91.10 crore under a state level contract while 30,000 MT of TSP fertilizer will be imported from OCP, S.A, Morocco at a cost of Tk110.96 crore under the state level deal.

The BADC will import 40,000 MT of DAP fertilizer from OCP, S.A, Morocco at a cost of Tk206.35 crore under the state level agreement.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

