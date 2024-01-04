CAB appeals for gas crisis resolution as Ctg faces week-long supply blackout

Energy

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 02:27 pm

Related News

CAB appeals for gas crisis resolution as Ctg faces week-long supply blackout

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 02:27 pm
Logo representation of Consumers Association Bangladesh.
Logo representation of Consumers Association Bangladesh.

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chattogram has appealed for a rapid resolution to the gas crisis citing there has been gas supply crisis in household kitchens, CNG filling stations and industrial sites for nearly a week.

In a statement issued today (4 January), CAB said there is an urgent need for increased gas supply, better pressure in pipelines, efficient distribution, and a prompt return to normalcy for the city's inhabitants.

"Chattogram's daily gas demand averages between 40 to 45 million cubic feet, while the supply stands at only 28 million cubic feet," reads the CAB statement signed by Vice President of CAB Central Committee SM Najer Hossain, Chattogram Divisional General Secretary Kazi Iqbal Bahar Chhaberi, Vice President M Nasirul Haque, CAB Metropolitan President Jasmine Sultana Paru, and General Secretary Ajay Mitra Shanku.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, more than 10 million cubic feet are used by Chattogram's two fertiliser plants and a power generation centre. The remaining gas is allocated to industrial and residential sectors.

"The crisis was aggravated by the recent directive of supplying two to three million cubic feet of gas from Chattogram to the gas-operated power station in Meghna wharf. Consequently, countless residential customers, industries, and CNG stations have been adversely affected," reads the statement.

Areas like Agrabad, Jamal Khan, Lovelane, Nandan Kanon, Agrabad, Chawk Bazar, Bahaddarhat, and Deowan Bazar have witnessed gas interruptions from morning till night, affecting residents across all demographics.

Many have been compelled to seek meals from hotels and restaurants, but even that avenue seems unviable, exacerbating an already dire situation.

Despite previous assurances from Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) to resolve the gas crisis, visible progress remains elusive, reads the CAB statement.

Quoting Petrobangla's statistics, the CAB statement reads, the daily gas demand across the country stands at 410 million cubic feet, while the natural supply reaches nearly 300 million cubic feet.

Only 85 million cubic feet are supplied daily from two LNG terminals.

However, as now one of these terminals is closed, the national supply dwindles to 255 million cubic feet which can fulfil a mere 62% of the demand.

Bangladesh

CAB / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

8h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

7h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

7h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

8h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

7h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

19h | Videos