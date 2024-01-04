CAB appeals for gas crisis resolution as Ctg faces week-long supply blackout

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chattogram has appealed for a rapid resolution to the gas crisis citing there has been gas supply crisis in household kitchens, CNG filling stations and industrial sites for nearly a week.

In a statement issued today (4 January), CAB said there is an urgent need for increased gas supply, better pressure in pipelines, efficient distribution, and a prompt return to normalcy for the city's inhabitants.

"Chattogram's daily gas demand averages between 40 to 45 million cubic feet, while the supply stands at only 28 million cubic feet," reads the CAB statement signed by Vice President of CAB Central Committee SM Najer Hossain, Chattogram Divisional General Secretary Kazi Iqbal Bahar Chhaberi, Vice President M Nasirul Haque, CAB Metropolitan President Jasmine Sultana Paru, and General Secretary Ajay Mitra Shanku.

Meanwhile, more than 10 million cubic feet are used by Chattogram's two fertiliser plants and a power generation centre. The remaining gas is allocated to industrial and residential sectors.

"The crisis was aggravated by the recent directive of supplying two to three million cubic feet of gas from Chattogram to the gas-operated power station in Meghna wharf. Consequently, countless residential customers, industries, and CNG stations have been adversely affected," reads the statement.

Areas like Agrabad, Jamal Khan, Lovelane, Nandan Kanon, Agrabad, Chawk Bazar, Bahaddarhat, and Deowan Bazar have witnessed gas interruptions from morning till night, affecting residents across all demographics.

Many have been compelled to seek meals from hotels and restaurants, but even that avenue seems unviable, exacerbating an already dire situation.

Despite previous assurances from Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) to resolve the gas crisis, visible progress remains elusive, reads the CAB statement.

Quoting Petrobangla's statistics, the CAB statement reads, the daily gas demand across the country stands at 410 million cubic feet, while the natural supply reaches nearly 300 million cubic feet.

Only 85 million cubic feet are supplied daily from two LNG terminals.

However, as now one of these terminals is closed, the national supply dwindles to 255 million cubic feet which can fulfil a mere 62% of the demand.