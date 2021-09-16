BTMA seeks uninterrupted gas supply to textile mills

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has urged the government to ensure continuous and uninterrupted gas supply to the textile factories.

BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon at a press briefing on Thursday said textile machinery and spare parts are being damaged due to inadequate gas supply in the factories.

"The (Textile) mills use state-of-the-art fully computerised machines. As a result, machineries and spare parts are constantly being damaged due to inadequate and interrupted supply of gas, and production is at an all-time low," he said in a written statement.

According to BMTA, most of the spinning, weaving and dyeing-printing-finishing mills are run through captive power generation that uses gas as the main fuel.

"The gas supply situation has deteriorated drastically in recent times. As a result, the textile industry, which is being run by captive power generation, has virtually stopped production," Khokon's statement read.

Data from BTMA member mills show that the gas supply situation in some of the factories in Narayanganj, Savar, Dhamrai, Saturia, Manikganj, Gazipur and Chattogram has come down to as low as 1.50 PSI.

The mills have been reportedly running while not utilising 70% of their machine capacity.

"The issue that we are requesting the government to consider is sectoral importance (of textile)," said Khokon.

In his statement, Khokon expressed concern that if the current situation continues, textile mills will not be able to pay utility bills and other expenses, including regular payment of workers' salaries and bank loans.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government decided to keep CNG filling stations closed for four hours (6 pm-10 pm) every day from Sunday to increase the gas supply for power generation.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Energy Ministry.