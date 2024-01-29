BTMA advocates for return to former prices until gas crisis is resolved

A press conference on the 18th Dhaka International Textile and Garment Machinery Exhibition (DTG) takes place in the capital on Monday, 29 January. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has called for a return to the previous gas prices for textile industries, which were last set in 2022.

However, in January of the following year, the government increased the prices by 179%, aiming to adjust subsidies and reduce the fiscal deficit.

The association said that the crisis has persisted since last year, resulting in a substantial 60% decline in production.

The industrial hub of Narayanganj has been grappling with near blackout conditions for the past 15 days, while gas pressure in the Savar, Gazipur, and Ashulia hubs has dropped to a critical 1-2 PSI, severely impeding production.

Speaking at a press conference titled the 18th Dhaka International Textile and Garment Machinery Exhibition (DTG) 2024 in the capital today (29 January), BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon expressed his despair over the current situation.

He said that Petro Bangla had assured them of an uninterrupted gas supply once the price was increased. A year has passed, and the promised supply has yet to materialise.

"The government should sit with us to solve the issue. Until the problems are resolved, it is imperative to return to the previous gas prices of 2022," he said, adding that Petrobangla has failed to address the gas issue.

The gas prices for large, medium, small, cottage, and other industries were raised from Tk11.98, Tk11.78, and Tk10.78, respectively, to Tk30 last year.

Highlighting the severe gas shortage in the country, he urged the government to prioritise supplying industries over households and CNG stations.

According to BTMA, these users consume 19% of the total gas supply, valued at $8 billion annually.

Redirecting half of this gas supply to industries could potentially generate 4-5 times more foreign currency, the association estimated.

"The households [burning 13% of gas] and CNG [burning 6%] could easily be run by LPG. But our machineries are not capable of burning this. It needs natural gas," the BTMA president added.

Regarding the country's weak economic situation, the BTMA chief blamed the Bangladesh Bank for its "weak" monetary policy.

The four-day-long DTG is scheduled to begin on 1 February at the International Convention City, Bashundhara.