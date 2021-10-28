BPDB, UCPL sign deal to build power plant in Chattogram

Highlights:

The plant is being built on the banks of the Karnaphuli river

BPDB will purchase electricity from the plant for 22 years

A unit of electricity will cost Tk2.95 – Tk5.44

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with United Chattogram Power Limited (UCPL) to set up a 590 MW combined cycle power plant at Anwara Upazila in Chattogram.

The agreement was signed on Thursday by Saiful Islam Azad, board secretary, BPDB, and Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, managing director, United Chattogram Power Limited.

According to the agreement, the plant will be built on some 12 acres of land on the banks of the Karnaphuli and will operate commercially from January 2026.

BPDB will purchase electricity from the plant for 22 years.

The power plant will generate electricity using natural gas and regasified liquefied natural gas or R-LNG. Per kilowatt of electricity generated from natural gas will cost Tk2.95, and per kilowatt of R-LNG-generated electricity will cost Tk5.44.

United Enterprises and Company Limited will own 60% of the plant and two Japanese firms will own the remaining 40%.

Md Habibur Rahman, secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, was the chief guest at the signing ceremony. He expressed hope that the United Group will finish construction of the power plant within the stipulated time.

Engineer Md Belayet Hossain, chairman, BPDB, presided over the event. He said the United Group's 590 MW power plant will be the largest of the combined cycle power plants in the country.

Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, chairman of United Group and managing director of UCPL, also gave a speech during the event. He said the Anwara 590 MW power plant would play a big role in implementing the Prime Minister's promise to deliver electricity to every household in the country.

Other agreements signed with United Chattogram Power Limited on Thursday, include the Implementation Agreement (IA) with the Power Division and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), and the Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) with Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited.