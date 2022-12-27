BPC incurs Tk9,000cr losses in 10 months: Chairman

Energy

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 05:00 pm

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) incurred losses of upto Tk9,000 crore from February to November 2022, BPC Chairman ABM Azad said Tuesday (27 December).

"BPC made profits in all types of fuels except diesel," said the chairman at a press conference on the sinking of an oil tanker in Bhola in the capital today.

A lighter vessel with 11 lakh litres of fuel sank after being hit by another vessel in Meghna river due to dense fog in sadar upazila of Bhola district early Sunday.

The accident took place due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog.

All the fuel spilled into the river. Local people later collected the fuel in containers.

Fortunately, all 13 crew members of the vessel have been rescued by another vessel passing through the area

