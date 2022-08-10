BPC says it cannot bear losses anymore

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation has said it cannot bear more losses as the state-owned company incurred a loss of Tk5,910.69 crores in the 2021-22 fiscal year alone.

"Almost all the fixed deposits have to be encashed to meet the import expenses," said BPC Chairman ABM Azad at a press conference at BPC office Wednesday (10 August)

He also presented year-wise data on the BPC's earnings and expenditure.

The company had been in profit from FY2014-15 to FY2020-21 but the fuel prices increase in the global market pushed the BPC toward losses.

Between FY2014-15 and FY2020-21, BPC made a profit of Tk42,992.51 crores and spent Tk20,188.71 in expenses.

Despite having a reserve of Tk22,803.80 crores, the global fuel price hike pushed the company into losses, according to data provided by BPC.

The petroleum company incurred a loss of Tk53,005.16 between FY1999-2000 and FY2013-14 due to disparity in the import prices and selling prices.

BPC usually keeps a reserve equivalent to fuel supply for two months. However, while trying to ensure a continuous supply of fuel despite the price hike the company had to dig into their reserves as well.