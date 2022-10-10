BPC to fix prices of locally produced diesel, octane, petrol

A drop of diesel is seen at the tip of a nozzle in a petrol station in Nice, France, October 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) from now on will set the prices of diesel, octane and petrol which are produced from gas byproducts – condensate and naphtha – by local refineries.

In a notification on Monday (10 October), the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said the BPC will issue a release within the first week of every month setting the new rates according to Platts, an international standard for assessing fuel oil rates.

Platts is a source of benchmark price assessments in the physical energy markets.

Prior to this move, local refineries would set the prices of the locally produced diesel, octane and petrol in discussion with the BPC.