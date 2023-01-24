Bhola North-2 well to add 20 mmcf gas to national grid next month: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

Bhola North-2 well to add 20 mmcf gas to national grid next month: Nasrul Hamid

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 07:35 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

An estimated 20 million cubic feet (MMCF) of gas will be added to the national grid per day in February from the newly dug well in Bhola North-2 gas field, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said Tuesday (24 January).

The gas will be converted into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and will be added to the national grid bringing it to the mainland in containers, Nasrul Hamid told reporters after the DC Conference at the capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium today. 

The development came a day after the national petroleum exploration and production company Bapex announced the finding of gas in Bhola North-2 well. 

Currently, there are nine gas wells in Bhola. Gas from the island district is not yet being added to the National Grid Gas Transmission Company of Bangladesh (GTCL) transmission pipeline. 

The gas extracted there is still being used for local power plants and to meet local needs.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gas / National Grid / Nasrul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

9h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

10h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

20m | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

2h | TBS Insight
Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February