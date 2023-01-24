Bhola North-2 well to add 20 mmcf gas to national grid next month: Nasrul Hamid

An estimated 20 million cubic feet (MMCF) of gas will be added to the national grid per day in February from the newly dug well in Bhola North-2 gas field, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said Tuesday (24 January).

The gas will be converted into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and will be added to the national grid bringing it to the mainland in containers, Nasrul Hamid told reporters after the DC Conference at the capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium today.

The development came a day after the national petroleum exploration and production company Bapex announced the finding of gas in Bhola North-2 well.

Currently, there are nine gas wells in Bhola. Gas from the island district is not yet being added to the National Grid Gas Transmission Company of Bangladesh (GTCL) transmission pipeline.

The gas extracted there is still being used for local power plants and to meet local needs.