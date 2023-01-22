Better technology will ensure better customer service: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said better utilisation of technology will ensure more desirable and sustainable customer service.

"Customer service quality should be enhanced by taking customers' needs and problems into account and finding quick solutions. The use of customer-friendly technology is a must," he said while inaugurating DESCO's Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system in Dhaka on Sunday (22 January).

The minister said, "Even if DESCO is doing well, only customers can speak for its services. The quality of service can be surveyed."

"Initiatives should be taken continually to raise awareness on maintaining austerity on electricity consumption," he added.

The state minister also emphasised on installing electric cables and building substations underground.

The SCADA system has been installed to monitor and manage the power network of 69 stations under DESCO from its central control room. DESCO aims to provide better services to some 12 lakh customers.

DESCO Board Chairman and Power Division Additional Secretary Md Nizam Uddin presided over the event addressed by Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Power Development Board Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, and DESCO Managing Director Kawsar Amir Ali among others.