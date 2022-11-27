Beanibazar field to add 8M cft gas to national grid from Monday

27 November, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 07:14 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

An additional 8 million cubic feet of gas from the Beanibazar field will be added to the national grid transmission lines from Monday (28 November), said Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL) General Manager Abdul Jalil Pramanik.

The field's well no 1 will provide the supply, Abdul Jalil said, adding that the well's experimental works were completed Sunday afternoon. 

The Beanibazar gas field, which is operated by Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL), supplies 7 million cubic feet of gas from well no 2 to the national transmission line every day.

According to SGFL sources, gas extraction from well no 1 was started in 1991. But it was closed in 2014. After resuming gas extraction in 2016, the well was closed again later that year.

After the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) found gas reserves while exploring through the well, its re-excavation resumed on 10 September this year. The company was confirmed about the reserves on 10 November. 

SGFL Managing Director Mizanur Rahman said, "Currently, the well has more than 70 billion cubic feet of gas stored at a depth of 3,254 meters. After the gas pressure test, it was found that the well is capable of supplying up to 10 to 12 million cubic feet of gas per day. However, considering various technical aspects, eight million cubic feet of gas will be supplied daily. It is expected to yield 125 to 130 barrels of condensate gas each day."

Mizanur Rahman said, after exploring gas in well no 1 of the Beanibazar field, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources asked them to finish the ancillary work quickly and supply it to the national transmission line. 

"Apart from this," he continued, "a three-dimensional seismic survey is going on in different areas of Beanibazar." 

"There is a possibility of finding a new gas field through the survey," he hoped.

Mizanur Rahman also added that by the year 2025, all companies in the country are supposed to increase 618 million gas supply by digging about 46 wells.

At present there are five gas fields under SGFL; Haripur gas field, Rashidpur gas field, Chatak gas field, Kailashtila gas field and Biyanibazar gas field. Among them, Chatak gas field is abandoned. The remaining 12 wells are currently producing 91 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Comments

