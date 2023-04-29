Barapukuria coal power plant unit-3 shut over technical glitches

Energy

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 10:11 pm

Barapukuria coal power plant unit-3 shut over technical glitches

Its second unit has remained shut since 2019 over equipment failure

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 10:11 pm
Representational Image. Photo: REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
Representational Image. Photo: REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

The third unit of the Barapukuria coal-fired thermal power plant, located in Dinajpur district, has remained shut down since Friday evening over technical problems.

The unit with 275MW capacity used to produce around 220MW of electricity daily before the closure, says Bangladesh Power Development Board data.

The northern part of the country reported load shedding and low voltages following the closure of the large unit of the major power plant in the region.

Md Abu Bakar Siddique, the chief engineer of the plant, told The Business Standard that they are trying to get the plant back in operation by Sunday as soon as its heat cools down.

Talking about the power supply, Md Abu Bakar Siddique claimed that the power supply in the Rangpur region would not be troubled as it will get the supply from the national grid.

The power plant has three units with a combined capacity of 525MW.

However, the second unit of the plant has remained shut since 2019 over equipment failure while the first unit is producing electricity at half capacity due to its efficiency degradation over the years.

Bangladesh / Top News

Barapukuria coal power plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

23h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

12h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

11h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

54m | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

2h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

1h | TBS Stories
Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'