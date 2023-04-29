Barapukuria coal power plant unit-3 shut over technical glitches

The third unit of the Barapukuria coal-fired thermal power plant, located in Dinajpur district, has remained shut down since Friday evening over technical problems.

The unit with 275MW capacity used to produce around 220MW of electricity daily before the closure, says Bangladesh Power Development Board data.

The northern part of the country reported load shedding and low voltages following the closure of the large unit of the major power plant in the region.

Md Abu Bakar Siddique, the chief engineer of the plant, told The Business Standard that they are trying to get the plant back in operation by Sunday as soon as its heat cools down.

Talking about the power supply, Md Abu Bakar Siddique claimed that the power supply in the Rangpur region would not be troubled as it will get the supply from the national grid.

The power plant has three units with a combined capacity of 525MW.

However, the second unit of the plant has remained shut since 2019 over equipment failure while the first unit is producing electricity at half capacity due to its efficiency degradation over the years.