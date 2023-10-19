Bangladesh to work with Asia-Pacific region for sustainable energy: Nasrul

BSS
19 October, 2023, 05:55 pm
19 October, 2023, 06:02 pm

Bangladesh has given special importance to the expansion of renewable energy and is offering various benefits to investors, he said

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh will work in unison with the Asia-Pacific region to build a secure, sustainable and interconnected energy future, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today.

"Regional cooperation, strategic partnerships and policy coordination will realize the existing potential. There is a special need for collective and integrated initiatives to address the challenges of the existing energy system," he said while addressing the 3rd Asia Pacific Energy Forum (APEF3) organised by ESCAP in Bangkok, Thailand.

United Nations (UN) Under Secretary General and UNESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana presided over the forum while Thailand Deputy Prime Minister as well as Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, and ministers and representatives from ESCAP member countries also spoke at the function, said a press release.  

Noting that the demand for primary fuel in this region including Bangladesh is increasing steadily, Nasrul said, "This demand is hampering the growing development. Cooperation in the Asia Pacific region must be enhanced to meet the demand". 

Bangladesh has given special importance to the expansion of renewable energy and is offering various benefits to investors, he said, adding, Bangladesh gives special importance to regional and sub-regional cooperation and connectivity. 

"Now 2,600MW electricity is being imported from India. The process of importing 40MW hydropower from Nepal is almost at final state," the state minister said.

The process of importing more electricity from neighboring countries through grid interconnection is underway, Nasrul said, adding, regional and sub-regional cooperation must be intensified to address climate change issues and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



